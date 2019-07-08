Two people were arrested and a third person evaded capture after allegedly robbing a Chula Vista pharmacy. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more. (Published 18 minutes ago)

A suspected robber evaded capture after their two alleged accomplices were taken into custody following an armed theft at a Chula Vista pharmacy, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Three suspects entered a Ralphs grocery store, and at least one robber jumped over the counter and grabbed a handful of prescription drugs, police said. It is not clear if the suspects also stole cash from nearby registers.

“It makes me feel scared and think I should not come to this store,” said regular Raquel Mendoza.

The in-store pharmacy was closed and surrounded in crime scene tape.

Police said all three suspects fled the scene.

Shortly after, two of the suspects were found in a nearby canyon seen trying to escape.

“For this to happen is odd,” said shopper Justy Kozachenko. “It’s a pretty safe Ralphs. This is actually a really safe area. It won't stop me from coming here.”

CVPD said only one of the suspects used a gun during the incident, and it has since been recovered.

Descriptions of the two suspects in custody were not released; however, officers said they were underage. The age of the third suspect is unknown at this time.

The Chula Vista Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit is investigating what kinds of drugs were stolen.

No injuries were reported.