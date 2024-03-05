Live California Primary Election results: Chula Vista races

In San Diego County's second-largest city, three elections are being held during the California Primary Election, including a special election.

Voters were asked to narrow down the field of candidates for two city council seats. The top two vote-getters will then face off in a run-off election in November.

They were also asked to fill the city attorney seat, which has been vacant since City Attorney-elect Simon Silva passed away in 2022 due to cancer.

While the votes won't be official until they are certified one month after Election Day, here is where the races stand, so far.

After going without a city attorney for more than a year, Chula Vista will finally have a replacement after the California Primary Election on March 5, 2024.

Bart Miesfeld and Marco Verdugo were the top two vote-getters in a Special Election last year and -- since neither got 50% of the votes plus one -- the candidates face off this election cycle to determine who will represent Chula Vista in legal matters.

The winner will be Chula Vista’s first city attorney since 2022, when Simon Silva won the race despite dying from cancer a few weeks before Election Day.

Election results for City Councilmember, District 3

District 3 includes the southeastern part of Chula Vista just south of Telegraph Canyon Road covering the Otay Ranch area. The candidates for the position are: David Alcaraz, Michael Inzunza, Christos Korgan, Leticia Munguia, Daniel Rice-Vazquez.

Election results for City Councilmember, District 4

District 4 includes the southwestern part of Chula Vista starting south of L Street just passing Main Street. The candidates for the position are: Christine Brady, Cesar Fernandez, Delfina Gonzalez, Rudy Ramirez and Jose Sarmiento.

The District 4 seat was left vacant in February when Andrea Cardenas resigned from her position, although she remains on the ballot and could be on the November ballot, too, if she receives the most or second-most votes this time around.

The former Chula Vista City Councilwoman and her brother Jesus Cardenas pleaded guilty to felony counts of grand theft for fraudulently obtaining a COVID-relief loan for their political consulting business and using the money for personal expenses.

This seat will not be permanently filled until voters decide in November. The Chula Vista City Council has until April 11 to appoint someone to complete the remainder of Cardenas' term in the interim.