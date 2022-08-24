Chula Vista Police Warning: Reports of EBT Thefts up More Than 600%

Chula Vista Police said reports of EBT thefts are up roughly 600% from last year.

Sgt. Tony Molina said the department has fielded 164 calls so far in 2022, compared with 23 in all of 2021.

“Once it happens to you, it’s like a surreal moment,” Fernando Medina said with a sigh. "You’re like, 'Is this really happening?' "

Medina said his wife checked their Electronic Benefits Transfer account when she left for a gas station before heading to her new job.

“Minutes later, everything was gone," Medina recalled. "Two withdrawals: One for a thousand, another for 500. It happened in the worst situation possible and at the worst moment.”

Molina said thieves are using skimming devices in ATM machines to capture card numbers. He added that thieves are also using cameras to see PINs as they’re punched in on keypads.

“In the past, you used to think you’d have to look over your shoulder, but sometimes there’s a camera already in place,” Molina said. “[Thieves] get good at what they do, unfortunately for the rest of us.”

“It hit us hard,” said Medina with a shrug, adding that he and his wife are now taking extra care to protect their account information from now on.

He just wished thieves would consider what they’re doing.

“It’s one thing, doing something to an adult, but you’re not [just] affecting us," said the father of four. "You’re affecting my children."

The California Department of Social Services said they replace money when it’s stolen. However, Medina said, he was told it would take 10-25 days. Thankfully, Medina’s church kept his family afloat.

“The kindness of people," Medina said, smiling. "You’re surprised by how nice people are sometimes."

Chula Vista police recommended using ATMs attached to banks, as opposed to stand-alone machines in a parking lot. They also strongly recommended covering the keypad with one hand while typing in your PIN.