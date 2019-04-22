Truck Crushes, Kills Car Dealership Manager in Chula Vista

A worker was pinned down and killed by his truck outside a Chula Vista car dealership Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m., Steve Leighton arrived at a Toyota dealership, located at 650 Main Street, where he worked as an inventory manager.

He got out of his Dodge Ram truck to open a mechanical security gate, when police said his truck began to roll forward towards him. Initial reports claimed the truck was still in drive and not placed in park.

Leighton attempted to stop the car from rolling but somehow got stuck under the tire and was pinned by the large truck, causing him to be crushed, CVPD said.

A bicyclist passing by the dealership Sunday night witnessed the incident, police said, and called for help. The bicyclist didn’t have a cell phone, which caused some delays in getting help, officials said.

When officers and medical officials arrived on scene, they confirmed Leighton had died.

Leighton worked for the car dealership for a decade. He grew up in San Diego and attended Sweetwater High School. He also served as a firefighter in National City for some time.

Leighton leaves behind his wife of 32 years, four children, and three step-children.

His wife told NBC 7 she was shocked by what she called a “freak accident.” She also said the last thing Leighton told her was that he loved her and would see her in the morning.

Sadly, he never made it home.

CVPD Traffic Bureau is investigating the incident.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.