Chula Vista Offers $3.6 Million in Relief Fund for Small Businesses

The City of Chula Vista doesn’t want to lose any more small businesses. That’s why it announced Friday it will begin accepting applications for $3.6 million in relief funds for small businesses and non-profits serving the Chula Vista area.

“They’re the backbone of Chula Vista’s economy,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas when asked why small businesses are important. “This is really a great program that we’re offering to our small businesses.”

Mayor Salas said businesses and non-profits can begin applying for the funds on Monday, August 29th. The application period expires on October 27th. The awarded grant funds do not need to be repaid.

“I’ll take the help. Any help we can get has been great,” said Groundswell Brewing owner Kevin Rhodes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He said every small business was devastated by the pandemic. Rhodes added the ones who survived are now being hit by inflation.

“I just say that’s the frustrating point,” said the businessman who is also trying to open the Lime in the Coconut restaurant right down the street. “You raise prices because your items or your cost of goods are going up.”

Rhodes said he snagged every form of government assistance he could find during the pandemic.

“We are fortunate. We are fortunate that we navigated fairly well,” he said. “Without that help, we all would have been decimated.”

He said every small business should look for help from these relief funds, which could offer upwards of $10,000 for a qualified small business and upwards of $100,000 for non-profits. The funds are coming from the City of Chula Vista and the San Diego Foundation.

“They deserve all the help they can get,” concluded Mayor Salas.