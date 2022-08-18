Chula Vista Nonprofit Thrift Store Bringing Style Back After Two-Year Closure

Giving back to the community never goes out of style.

On Thursday, a popular Chula Vista nonprofit reopened its second-hand store after a two-year hiatus in the most stylish way possible: With a fashion show.

If you head down to Project Refresh you’ll be sure to find great deals and some really cute finds, too. And the best part of it all is that every dollar you spend will go back into the community to help those in need. One shopper told us she loves it because she can shop all she wants without feeling that overspending guilt.

“I love sweaters, I love sweaters as much as pillows and shoes,” Teresa Escajeda said. “I'm talking to you and I’m already browsing over you. I love shopping, love spending what I can, and this is the perfect spot.”

It’s the perfect spot where her love for clothes and accessories comes together with her love for helping her community.

Program Director Deion Williais said the money thrifters spend goes toward helping unsheltered communities.

“All the proceeds will go back to project refresh, supplies for shower day, hygiene kits, snack bags all that good stuff,” Williais said.

Project Refresh is a weekly event hosted by Community Through Hope - a nonprofit that provides services to the unsheltered.

“It's hard to get funding for a lot of things and this is a good way for us to get funding,” Williais said.

Williais says a big part of their funding comes from Project Refresh. Unfortunately, the store was forced to shut down during the pandemic due to a lack of space. The organization saw a huge demand in food insecurity and decided to turn the shop into a food pantry instead.

Now, they’re excited to reintroduce the second-hand clothing store in the best possible way.

‘The fashion show features pieces from the shop itself. We have dancers coming into walk, we have people from the community, and it's just a good way to showcase all the clothes we get,” Williais said.

The new and improved shop has expanded its store hours and hopes to serve more customers.

“It’s a great way to serve,” he said. “It's a charitable way to serve and people want to give to the community, they can come shop, donate and really make a difference.”