Chula Vista Mayor, City Council Weigh In on Sanitation Strike

The Chula Vista City Council will discuss options Tuesday night to fix the four-week-old sanitation strike and to avoid future work stoppages.

“People are losing their patience and quite frankly, so am I,” Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said before the meeting.



Contract negotiations between Republic Services and the Teamsters Local 542 are ongoing.

“I’ve seen the proposal that Republic’s been offering, and I don’t think that it’s enough,” added Mayor Salas. “It’s really ludicrous that Republic is saying that ‘They’re like family,’ and they want them to get back to work. Well, you know what? Stop treating them like poor stepchildren.”

A Teamsters Local 542 spokesman told NBC 7 they’re looking for better pay, improved working conditions and safer equipment.

NBC 7 forwarded the Mayor’s comments to Republic Services Tuesday, and a representative said the company shares Salas' frustrations

"Republic Services shares Mayor Salas’ frustration that the union-led work stoppage has yet to be resolved. We have met with the union for negotiations on a new contract 15 times, beginning well in advance of the contract expiration date. During this process, we conducted an extensive market analysis and found that our wages and benefits were very competitive among our industry in the Chula Vista/San Diego market. The offer we put forth includes significant increases in wages and benefits in addition to other enhancements to our employees’ total compensation packages. Although we were disappointed to learn that the Union voted down our proposal on Jan. 5, that offer still stands. We look forward to speaking before the Chula Vista City Council this [Tuesday] evening."

Mayor Salas said the council would discuss the strike and the contract Chula Vista currently has with Republic Services through 2024. That contract gives the sanitation company exclusive rights to serve Chula Vista in exchange for a fee it pays to the city.

“That contract is not a good one,” suggested Salas.

She said there is an option for an eight-year extension to the agreement. Salas said she wants the city to begin the process of finding a new sanitation partner or even consider taking over the services itself. The Mayor also said they should look into refunds from Republic Services for customers who paid but never received services the past four weeks. No decision will be reached by the City Council Tuesday night, but Mayor Salas said the council will likely direct staff to begin investigating options.

In a letter sent to NBC 7 before the meeting, City Councilwoman Jill Galvez wrote, “I call on the City Manager to declare a Public Health State of Emergency and invoke the Self-Help option in our contract with Republic Waste.” The letter explained that would allow the city to hire outside contractors to pick up trash and bill Republic Services.

In the meantime, Republic Services brought in outside drivers to begin picking up trash and recyclables this week. A statement Monday said, “Republic Services is picking up residential trash, recycling and green waste carts this week in Chula Vista and in unincorporated San Diego County with the help of our Blue Crew relief employees. Due to potential contamination by weather and/or other trash, all three types of waste are being disposed of as trash this week. We are bringing in additional relief crews to help us reach even more customers. We continue to coordinate with our municipal partners as we work toward a long-term solution, and we thank customers for their understanding.”

“I’m feeling frustrated just like all our residents are,” the Mayor concluded.