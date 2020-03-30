Chula Vista Man With Early Signs of Dementia Missing: Police

Chula Vista police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 84-year-old man who has early stages of dementia.

Authorities said Wolfgang “Fred” VonHorn was last seen on Sunday leaving his home on the eastern side of Chula Vista at about 7:30 a.m. The missing man had gone out for a walk when he failed to return.

VonHorn is new to the area and is not yet familiar with Chula Vista, according to police. His family says that he may not know his current address and suffers from early stages of dementia.

The missing man is known to frequent Seaport Village, Little Italy and the Embarcadero in San Diego. He also is known to use public transit.

Police said VonHorn is described as having brownish/gray hair, blue eyes and standing at about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen VonHorn or who knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.