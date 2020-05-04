Chula Vista Man Accused of Killing Mother Pleads Not Guilty

A Chula Vista man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death and confessed to the crime as he was being arrested pleaded not guilty Monday to murder charges and resisting arrest.

The mother, who was later identified as 56-year-old Gloria San Miguel, called 911 the evening of April 20 and spoke with dispatchers briefly before she began to scream over the phone, Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Dan English said.

Officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Merced River Road and encountered a man covered in blood, standing in the driveway of the home with a framed picture in his hand. As officers tried to contact him, the man ran away from police and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

The suspect, who was identified as 28-year-old Glen Hammitt, became violent as he was detained and struck an officer in the forehead with the frame. While being taken into custody, Hammitt told officers, "she's dead" when referring to his mother, according to police.

Inside the home, police found San Miguel on the living room floor with serious injuries on her body and stab wounds. Chula Vista police said it appeared as if she was "beaten from a violent attack" and stabbed.

She was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest where she died from her injuries, Lt. English said.

The police officer who was injured with the frame was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The investigation determined Hammitt has a history of mental health issues. He admitted to killing his mother to authorities, according to Chula Vista police. The suspect is in San Diego County Jail on charges of homicide and felony assault on a peace officer.

Hammitt was being held without bail and is due back in court July 7

for a readiness conference.

