Chula Vista, Kumeyaay leaders celebrate park's transition after Columbus statue controversy

Chula Vista officials and Native American leaders Tuesday unveiled a sign for the renamed Kumeyaay Park, the culmination of a long battle over the park and a statue of Christopher Columbus that was previously sited at the park.

The unveiling was part of a ceremony that pays tribute to Kumeyaay culture, intended to honor the 13-tribe Kumeyaay Nation.

“I think we need to remember all of history, good and bad,” Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said at the ceremony. “ And but I think we need to work together and be united as a community. It's a great opportunity for us to be able to honor our heritage of the original people that lived here: The Kumeyaay.”

The 28-acre city park was previously called Discovery Park and featured a statue of the Genoese navigator from 1991 until it was taken down in 2020. The statue was created by sculptor Mario Zamora, who died in 2017. The city placed it into storage. The figure was a target for vandals over the years, including splattering it in red paint and spray-painting it with the word "genocide."

Former City Councilman Steve Padilla, now a state senator, said in 2020 that the statue "has been a source of controversy over the years, including repeated instances of vandalism and protest. Many have asked for its removal, and given all that is happening nationwide regarding America's legacy of racism, the city decided to put it in storage."

Some U.S. cities and states have replaced Columbus Day, which celebrates the Italian navigator's 1492 arrival in North America, with Indigenous Peoples Day to recognize native populations that were displaced or killed by the often violent colonization of the Americas by Columbus and other Europeans.

Kumeyaay Park is home to a ball field, soccer field, open green space, picnic areas, play equipment and restrooms.