Chula Vista Homicide Victim ID’d, Police Searching for Possible Suspect

A 52-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Chula Vista on Saturday morning, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 900 block of Agua Tibia Avenue around 5 a.m. and, upon arrival, were directed to the suspected home.

Police found Dean Tinsley on the ground inside the house with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.

Tinsley's death remains under investigation. Police said the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The department is trying to locate witnesses and any potential suspects.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

