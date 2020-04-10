Chula Vista

Chula Vista Homicide Investigation: Man, 18, Shows Up at Hospital With Gunshot Wound to Head

The man was declared dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital overnight after showing up to the ER with a gunshot wound to his head

Chula Vista police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head was dropped off overnight at a local emergency room.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the man showed up at Scripps Mercy Hospital at around 12:45 a.m. with critical injuries. Whoever took him to the hospital left the scene.

The man was declared dead a short time later.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide but as of Friday morning, there were no further details on what may have led to his shooting, where the actual shooting happened, or who dropped him off at the hospital.

