Police Investigate Man Stabbed, Killed Near Chula Vista Homes

Police are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed in a Chula Vista neighborhood in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Chula Vista Police Department said a fight broke out, involving the victim, on Flower Street at around 1:30 a.m. The street mainly runs through a residential neighborhood.

Officers said multiple people called 911 to report the fight that ended with a man sustaining a stab wound to his upper body.

CVPD arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Flower Street to find the victim unresponsive. Police described the man as in his 20s.

First responders performed life-saving measures but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

CVPD’s Crimes of Violence Unit, CVPD’s Crime Laboratory, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer responded and are assisting in the investigation.

Police did not release a description of a possible suspect, and no one was taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CVPD at (619) 691-5074.