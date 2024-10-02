Chula Vista's homeless encampment ban gets final approval

Chula Vista councilmembers on Tuesday night followed in the footsteps of other San Diego County cities, approving an encampment ban regardless of shelter space.

The ban sailed through the Chula Vista City Council on its second reading.

There are 780 homeless people in Chula Vista, according to the city's homeless outreach team.

"This policy idea to implement a homeless encampment ban is an abject failure of public policy written into law," Chula Vista resident A.J. Estrada said. "What you’re essentially doing is telling folks, 'You’re not worthy of being here.'"

The encampment ban makes it illegal to camp within 1,000 feet of schools, transit stops and open spaces — including parks like Harborside.

"We had to close down Harborside Park because of the drug use, the prostitution, the other criminal activity took over, and it was right next to an elementary school," Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said.

But some residents like John Acosta worry about enforcement.

"They don't make solutions,” Acosta said. “It’s a band-aid."

McCann says they have 30 police and social workers dedicated to enforcing the law. If someone is found camping or sleeping on the street, their belongings can be removed with 24-hour written notice. People running afoul of the law could face a misdemeanor charge.

The mayor says the ban is critical to help motivate some of the homeless people to get the help they need while protecting public spaces and people.

"If homeless people want to get help for addictions or mental issues, we offer that help. But they can't be out in our parks, and they can't be in front of children shooting up. We need to protect our communities, our parks and our public spaces," McCann said.

Despite the new community protections, some say homeless people aren’t being protected.

“It’s disheartening and sad to hear. Obviously, these are complex issues that we can't seem to move the needle on in terms of housing, shelter, adequate resources and respect," Estrada said.

The ban goes into effect in 30 days.