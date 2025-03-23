With a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the mayor of the City of Chula Vista welcomed the first Molina One Stop Center, the first of its kind in South Bay, to the community.

“The Molina Help Center in Chula Vista — it’s a gathering point,” said Molin's Abbie Totten.

That gathering point will connect people to such services such as Medi-Cal, Covered California, Medicare and CalFresh, all at no cost.

“As the mayor of Chula Vista, I wanted to attract Molina here because they provide great services, great communication and they are going to positively affect health outcomes for all our residents,” said John McCann

Through Molina’s partnership with Catholic Charities, the hub will also offer social and legal services, including utility support, immigration services, and access to food and shelter.

“Maybe let’s say there’s not enough beds here, or maybe there’s a bed available somewhere else — we can triage them to get them into the coordinated entry system so that they can be placed into a bed instead of unhoused in the streets of San Diego,” said Vino Pajanor, the CEO of Catholic Charities.

The center is located on Palomar Street, near the Trolley and bus stops, which will give people easy access to services.

A similar location opened in El Cajon last year; there are six Molina Centers across the state.