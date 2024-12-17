After more than 2 years, Harborside Park reopens in Chula Vista

Monday was a day that was years in the making for the people of Chula Vista.

Harborside Park closed in August 2022 to address safety concerns after being overrun by drugs, crime and homeless encampments. After years of community input and efforts to preserve the space as a park, rather than residential or business space, it has finally reopened.

The new park includes a soccer mini-pitch, new basketball courts, field resodding, permanent fencing and improved lighting. All of these upgrades were guided by community feedback gathered through meetings and surveys.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Among those on hand for Monday's opening ceremonies at Harborside Park were Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, Councilmember Cesar Fernandez and Paul Arriola, a Chula Vista native and soccer legend in the South Bay.

The soccer mini-pitch — a small, customized hard surface court — honors Arriola. He was born in Chula Vista, then went onto a distinguished professional career with the Tijuana Xolos, various MLS teams and the U.S. Men's National Team.

The soccer mini-pitch at Harborside Park in Chula Vista.

Arriola and the U.S. Soccer Federation collaborated on the efforts to upgrade the soccer mini-pitch. The pitch is one of more than 750 pitches that the U.S. Soccer Federation has installed nationwide. The federation hopes to have 1,000 pitches by 2026 when the FIFA Men's World Cup is played in the U.S.

Chula Vista’s Harborside Park is on the path to reopening, NBC 7's Shelby Bremer has the details.