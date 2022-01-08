Chula Vista Garbage Strike Enters Fourth Week, Republic Services to Collect Trash Monday

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said in a statement Saturday that all trash, recycling and green waste will be collected Monday by Republic Services.

"In a meeting this morning, Republic Services promised that all trash, recycling and green waste will be collected starting Monday, January 10," Salas said.



Please read today's message from Mayor Mary Casillas Salas regarding Republic Services work stoppage. City Council to discuss the strike at Tuesday's City Council meeting. pic.twitter.com/XtRYcI2ymW — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) January 8, 2022

"Republic Services will be picking up all three bins from residences beginning Monday in Chula Vista, but this week they will be disposed as trash. Some yard and recycling bins may be contaminated by trash or weather, and this will allow the company to clear all accumulated waste," Republic Services said in a statement.

Salas said while this is a "positive development," the city cannot rest until the strike is settled.

Teamsters Local 542 rejected Republic Services' latest contract offer Thursday, extending the strike for Chula Vista and parts of San Diego.

"The company’s offer featured a highly competitive wage and total compensation package and had the support and encouragement of city partners and leadership," Republic Services said in a statement.

Republic Services said they have met with the union for negotiations 15 times, including five with a federal mediator for the past three weeks.

As the strike enters its fourth week, Salas said this work stoppage would be discussed at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Tash collectors are striking for a better contract with Republic Services garbage company, which is forcing residents to take their own trash to the dump.

Around 300 members of the Teamsters Local 542 union told NBC 7 they were forced to stop working and show their dissatisfaction with the lack of an acceptable labor contract for them.

In the meantime, Republic Services said their emergency operation plan will continue to be implemented.

"Our Blue Crew relief drivers remain on the job and continue to make progress servicing our customers," Republic Services said.

Republic Services issued the following recommendations for customers affected by the strike:

Take out the garbage on the assigned day of garbage collection.

Place excess trash in bags on the side of the trash bin.

If the bin is not picked up on the scheduled day, customers are asked to leave the bin on the sidewalk and it will be picked up "as soon as possible."

During this time the yard waste, recycling and collection of large objects will be suspended.

Commercial garbage collection will be limited, giving priority to businesses affecting public health such as hospitals.

Chula Vista residents and businesses may take their trash to the Otay Landfill at 1700 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, 91911 during regular business hours. The city said residents will not be charged but must show proof of city residency. And businesses will need to identify as city businesses.