Chula Vista

Chula Vista Ex-Government Employee Sentenced for Identity Theft, Wire Fraud

Lee apologized in court, saying he should have sought help sooner for his gambling addiction

By City News Service

identity theft1
NBC 5 News

A Chula Vista man who stole the identities of more than three dozen people and applied for loans and bank accounts using the stolen information was sentenced Monday to 26 months in prison.

Kevin Lee, a former government employee who worked at the Defense Contract Management Agency, obtained the identities of 37 people via an internal SharePoint website that contained the personal identifying information of Department of Defense employees and contractors, among others, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Local Stories

identity fraud 6 hours ago

How to Prevent Your Child's Identity From Being Stolen

Chula Vista 10 hours ago

Construction Set to Begin at Chula Vista Waterfront on Massive Gaylord Pacific Project

According to his plea agreement, Lee used the stolen information to create fake identification papers, bank statements, pay stubs and tax documents for use on loan applications.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors said the fraud was committed over the course of two years and Lee used the money he received to pay personal debts and bills. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft counts earlier this year.

Lee's attorney, David Silldorf, emphasized that the conduct did not result in financial losses to the 37 victims, but rather to the financial institutions involved. Prosecutors said the loss to the banks was nearly $75,000, which Lee will have to pay back as restitution.

In the defense's sentencing memorandum, Silldorf said his client confessed early on, telling one case agent that "he was glad he got caught."

Silldorf argued Lee was adversely affected by his time in the Army, which included a deployment to Iraq in which he witnessed atrocities overseas during combat. After he was honorably discharged from the military, Lee turned to gambling to cope, which quickly became an addiction that drove him to desperation, according to Silldorf.

Lee apologized in court before U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, saying he was "deeply ashamed and regretful" for what happened, and that he should have sought help sooner for his gambling addiction.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Chula Vistaidentity theftwire fraudDefense Contract Management Agencyex-government employee
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us