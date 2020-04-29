Chula Vista COVID-19 Task Force Goes Door-to-Door to Help

“The numbers are continuing to trend upward.”

That’s a statement no one wants to hear in the age of COVID-19. Yet, Chula Vista Police Lt. Dan Peak said that’s where the City of Chula Vista stood as of Wednesday.

Peak said the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the South Bay city continued to inch upwards.

As other cities talked about reopening beaches and parks, Chula Vista’s remain closed.

“We have the second-highest numbers. Obviously, that’s alarming for Chula Vista and the South Bay region,” said Peak.

It is important to note that the city of Chula Vista is also the second-largest city in San Diego County, behind the city of San Diego, who has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Despite, the number is concerning to local leaders.

So, every day this week, the city sent several COVID-19 teams out on foot to work on the problem door-to-door, face-to-face -- from a safe distance. Each team consists of a police officer, a firefighter, a member of code enforcement, and public works.

City of Chula Vista employees are going door-to-door to make sure businesses and customers are guarding against the... Posted by Joe Little on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

“We’re doing public relations contacts regarding the COVID-19 virus,” said Chula Vista Police Agent Evan Linney.

The teams targeted areas where people complained about businesses not following public health safety rules.

“Such as employees at an open business not wearing PPE, not having a mask or [not] having glasses on when they actually should be on,” said Lt. Peak.

They offer free masks and educational materials to anyone in need.

Agent Linney said he never imagined he’d be part of a task force battling a virus.

“I’ve been a police officer for seven-years now and this is unprecedented,” he said.

Lt. Peak stressed the COVID-19 Task Force is not a police enforcement action. However, he said citations would be considered if businesses continue to violate public health safety measures.

He added the teams will continue on-foot for the rest of the week through the city’s busiest corridors.