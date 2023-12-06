Chula Vista councilwoman scolded at 1st appearance since fraud charge

An embattled Chula Vista city councilmember on Tuesday returned to council chambers for the first time since she was charged with fraud and amid calls for her to resign.

Andrea Cardenas and her brother, Jesus Cardenas, have pleaded not guilty to felony counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, money laundering, and other charges stemming from an alleged fraudulent loan for their political consulting business, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced on Nov. 1.

Cardenas has been absent from several council meetings since her first court appearance, she said due to health reasons. Under the city charter, she could have lost her seat after four unexcused absences.

Her return Tuesday was met with criticism.

"Glad to see a full staff today," one public commenter said. "Welcome back, Andra, after what three weeks vacation? What I could ask is this multiple unexcused absences, were you still being paid by the taxpayers?"

"Andrea, you should be ashamed of yourself," another said. "What you did to the city, I trusted you. You liked, and you lied and you lied."

According to a criminal complaint, the siblings fraudulently obtained a $176,227 Paycheck Protection Program loan in early 2021 intended for their firm, Grassroots Resources. The complaint states that the pair misrepresented the number of employees, misrepresented what type of business it was, and said the PPP funds would go towards employee retention and payroll, when the funds were actually used for personal expenses.

They're due back in court in January 2024.