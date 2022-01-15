Chula Vista City Leaders Ratify Public Health Emergency Declaration at City Council Meeting

After experiencing technical difficulties Friday, the Chula Vista City Council resumed their special meeting Saturday evening.

At Saturday's meeting, city leaders ratified the public health emergency declaration and other actions to get Republic Services back on the job.



"Our City is starting to look like trash, and this is unacceptable," Chula Vista city Councilmember Jill Galvez said. "You can go throughout the city and smell dirty diapers and accumulated trash and this is really a public health emergency and it’s unfortunate and it needs to be ended immediately."

The council said Saturday that the City of Chula Vista will start billing Republic Services if they do not follow through with their regular services.

"After the first 24 hours of trash not being picked up we can fine a $15 per resident charge onto Republic Services and after that $25 each and every day that trash is not picked up," Galvez said.

Local city workers and volunteers have stepped in to help amid the ongoing strike which began in December.

City work crews and partners have been dispatched to retrieve and pick up the piles of trash aside and adjacent to large bins at multi-family apartment complexes throughout the city, Galvez said.

The emergency declaration, which was ordered by City Manager Maria V. Kachadoorian on Jan. 12, implements certain actions that allow the city to address the trash crisis.

The order directs about 30 city staff members from different departments and some private contractors to collect trash in overflowing dumpsters in Chula Vista and some parts of San Diego. Collectors are focusing efforts on multi-family units and overflowing bins that are attracting pests, the city said. Then, efforts will concentrate on commercial locations.

Before Friday's meeting, Mayor Todd Gloria said trash pileup is threatening public health and safety, and gave Republic Services until Monday to meet the terms of their contract or face fines, suspension or even termination.

“With no resolution after weeks of negotiation between Republic Services and its striking workers, my office has given the company until Monday before escalating action to compel the trash hauler to meet their obligations under their franchise agreement. The situation as it stands is unacceptable and a public health and safety threat. I have supported and encouraged compromise. My next steps are fining the company, pursuing their performance bond and asking the City Council for authorization to seek an injunction to force compliance with terms of the agreement, which include weekly pickup and recycling of green and solid waste. Further options are suspension and termination of the franchise.”

Meanwhile, residents in Chula Vista are wondering why they're paying for a trash collection service that is not being fulfilled.

"I'm not going to pay for it," said resident Steve Monroe. "They owe us two or three weeks for not picking the trash up."

Chula Vista City Councilmember Jill Galvez said she's asked the city manager to look into it and requested from Republic Services that a month of credit is issued to businesses, families and others who are still paying for the service.

NBC 7 reached out to Republic Services for a comment, but they have not responded at this time.