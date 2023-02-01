Chula Vista City Council Fills Vacant Seat After Lengthy Process

The Chula Vista City Council has a new member.

Alonso Gonzalez, a real estate agent who worked briefly for the council more than a decade ago, was sworn in Tuesday for a two-year term after a 3-1 vote for his appointment. Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was the dissenting vote.

The council had a vacant seat after Councilmember Steve Padilla, who represented District 3, was elected to the California Senate in December.

Gonzalez was selected over nine other candidates. Before the vote was held, the council interviewed all 10 applicants, a process which took several days.

Gonzalez has lived in Chula Vista for seven years and works as a real estate broker. The city said he has "extensive land-use knowledge including eight years of local government service in land use and policy development." He has a masters degree in Public Administration from San Diego State University.

The council decided in December to appoint a replacement as opposed to holding a special election. The replacement is not allowed to run for re-election in 2024.