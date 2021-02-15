Chula Vista City Council Considering $16M Program for Rent, Utility Assistance

Chula Vista leaders announced Monday city council is considering a million dollar program to help qualifying residents pay for past-due and upcoming rent and utility bills.

On Tuesday, the city council will consider an item to allocate $16.8 million in state and federal funds.

"Time is of the essence. There are many people in our community who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. They need help," said Maria V. Kachadoorian, the Chula Vista City Manager.

To qualify, residents must prove they've suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19. It could be a job loss, reduced hours at work, or the closure of a business.

"The City is required to distribute the funds quickly, so residents must watch for deadlines and be ready to apply for the assistance," it was posted on the City of Chula Vista website.

The program is only for Chula Vista residents. To learn more about the program and the application process, click here.

The city council meeting is on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.