Chula Vista volunteers revamp homes for free during ‘Christmas in October' event

For the past two decades, community members alongside the Chula Vista Fire Department and police personnel come together in October to revitalize homes at no cost to homeowners.

"The heart of it, truly, is just to help people in need, as well as help the city of Chula Vista and beautify the city," Clint Schepe, a firefighter/paramedic with CVFD, said.

Schepe told NBC 7 he took over the program called "Christmas in October" from one of its creators, Emerald Randolph, after she passed away a few years ago.

"I felt like I had a really good connection with Emerald, and we had a great time working together," he said. "When she had passed away, I felt like we had the same kind of vision, and I knew her vision."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The program has been around since 1998 and seeks to lend a helping hand to homeowners who may be considered low-income, elderly or otherwise unable to tackle projects around their home and in their yard. All homes are pre-selected throughout the year leading up to the event. They are often nominated by nonprofits, city departments, churches or other community members.

"Any way we can help," Schepe said. "Even if we're grabbing a rake."

NBC 7 got to see the "Christmas" helpers in action this year. Volunteers started showing up at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 28 to one of the three pre-selected homes. Some grabbed paint brushes and got to work on the trim, others grabbed brooms to sweep the porch or gloves to haul away large items.

A volunteer helps clean a home's porch for "Christmas in October" in Chula Vista. Oct. 28, 2023.

"They put their hand out, and I grabbed on, and they pulled me up," Richard Roy, the homeowner, said.

Roy is familiar with the program because he has spent several years on the volunteer side of it. When asked if he ever thought he would become a recipient, he said "never," but that a recent knee surgery put him on the sidelines.

"I ran a call to a friend who is part of Christmas in October," Roy added. "I said, 'Hey, I've been beat up for about a year, and my to-do list is overwhelming,' and he said, 'Ask.'"

So, Roy asked and was answered.

A volunteer paints the trim on a home for "Christmas in October" in Chula Vista. Oct. 28, 2023.

"The comradery and the people that show up — you can't replace that," he said. "It's neighbor helping neighbor."

To apply to be a recipient for next year's event or to volunteer, you can learn more here.