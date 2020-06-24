Chula Vista

Chula Vista Cancels July 4 Plans, Reminds Residents Fireworks Are Illegal

By City News Service

Chula Vista officials announced Tuesday that the city will not host its customary events for the Fourth of July this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including its 4thFest and fireworks show.

Additionally, the Chula Vista Firefighters Foundation will not be holding its annual pancake breakfast on July 4, and the city will not allow any block parties for the foreseeable future.

City offices will be closed on Friday, July 3 and trash pick-up in the city will not be affected by the holiday.

The Chula Vista Fire Department reminded residents that private use of fireworks in San Diego County is against the law. All types of fireworks are illegal, including firecrackers, sparklers, bottle rockets, M-80s, roman candles, cherry bombs, snappers and poppers.

"Also, be aware that transporting fireworks into the United States from Mexico or any other location carries a penalty of fines, and/or imprisonment," a statement from the city said.

Those who wish to report unauthorized use of fireworks can call the Chula Vista Police Department dispatch non-emergency line at 619-691-5151.

