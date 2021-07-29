Chula Vista Asks Public to Mask Up at City Facilities, Regardless of Vaccination Status

All employees and visitors of Chula Vista city buildings and facilities will be asked to wear a mask while inside, the city announced Thursday amid rising cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County.

Effective immediately, all those who enter the premises of city buildings and facilities will be asked to mask up, regardless of their vaccination status.

The announcement comes days after the county announced it is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to reverse its mask guidance for vaccinated residents that previously stated they do not have to wear masks indoors. Now, even those who have had their COVID-19 vaccine are being asked to wear facial coverings inside businesses.

“With research showing that the Delta variant is much more transmissible and is leading to a growing number of cases, it is important we adjust our behaviors and routines to support current public health guidelines,” the city of Chula Vista said in a statement.

Last week, the county announced 1,264 new virus cases in the region – the most reported since Feb. 5. Adding to that, the San Diego County and Human Services Agency also said that from June 21 to July 20, more than 6,500 residents in the county tested positive for the virus, with 89% of that population unvaccinated.

In wake of Chula Vista’s new mask guidelines, the city reminded its residents that free Pfizer vaccines are available with no appointments necessary to eligible individuals each Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chula Vista City Hall in Building C.

Residents can also get tested for COVID-19 at the Oleander Community Center Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments are recommended.