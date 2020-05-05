Chula Vista Approves 90-Day Economic Relief Plan

The city of Chula Vista approved a proposed 90-day economic recovery plan that will help support small businesses as they reopen and adjust to commercial regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes the creation of a $6.1 million Small Business Relief Fund that will fund loans of up to $20,000 over as long as four years, with interest rates as low as 2.5%. Payments and interest will be deferred for the first six months of the loan, according to the city.

There are also one-time loans of up to $5,000 available specifically to restaurants who are still operating.

The city is also going to help small businesses with marketing and promotion with a message centered around supporting local businesses.

The plan can be adapted every 90 days allowing the city flexibility in its response as certain restrictions are pulled back over time.

NBC 7 spoke to some business owners last week who were hoping the city would come through with some relief.

Down Third Avenue, Ashley Anne maintained a brave face as she continued to make drinks at The Nutrition Place.

“I miss the interaction mostly,” said Anne, who added that her nutrition bar adapted well to the public health rules. However, she said her retail neighbors have not.

“I wish they were able to stay open,” Anne said. “I do feel bad because a lot of them were trying to stay open or find a way that they can still support their employees.”

“I really do appreciate that they’re actually trying,” Anne added. “Anything that can help my neighbors, I’m here for.”