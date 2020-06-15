Chula Vista Announcer Uses Skills to Record Names of Graduates for At-Home Ceremonies

A South Bay man is putting smiles on graduates’ faces after he came up with a way to keep one of the components of a traditional graduation intact amid at-home ceremonies.

Mike Gross of Chula Vista is a father, softball coach and announcer who has had more free time due to the coronavirus pandemic. He decided to use his skills as an announcer to read the names of graduates as they would be announced at a traditional commencement ceremony.

“It’s been pretty overwhelming,” Gross said. “I’ve been pretty busy.”

Gross posted on Facebook that he would read the name of a graduate for free upon request. What started as a few announcements soon turned into 400 requests from all over the county.

“It’s a cool thing,” Gross said. “I mean, the response I get, the parents have said have brought them to tears. They were so excited.”

The Chula Vista man records the names of the graduates, their school and intended major. He set up a recording studio in his garage.

“(Parents) weren’t sure they were going to get their kids’ names heard. So, it’s been pretty heartwarming for me to be able to give something back.”