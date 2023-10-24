Chula Vista

Chula Vista adds 435 smart parking meters downtown

By City News Service

Chula Vista

Visitors to San Diego County's second-largest city will no longer have to carry around coins to park, as Chula Vista has added 435 smart parking meters, it was announced Tuesday.

While the meters still accept coins, they now accept credit and debit cards, as well as contactless options such as Apple Pay or a new parking app.

The M5 Single-Space Smart Meters are located along many of the streets of the city's Downtown Parking District.

The city hired IPS Group to provide and install the new meters with the goal of creating a more convenient parking experience for residents and visitors and helping manage parking demand.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In Your Neighborhood: Chula Vista’s History of Explosive Growth Inspires City’s Promising Future

"In addition to the additional payment options, the meters will offer an intuitive user interface, and modular components designed to be replaced and repaired easily," city officials said. "The systems use energy-efficient solar power."

Customers can use the new IPS Park Smarter mobile payment application to find available parking spaces. Once a vehicle is parked, the app sends real-time alerts when the meter is due to expire, and customers can add more time directly from their phone. Customers can view, download and print parking receipts, or receive receipts by email via MyParkingReceipt.com.

Local

Halloween Oct 24

It's FINALLY Halloween Weekend! Here's where to go to get your scare on in San Diego

first alert weather Oct 24

Will we have ‘real' winter weather in San Diego? Here's what expert forecasters think

The Downtown Parking District is concentrated around Third Avenue, between E Street and H Street. It encompasses a roughly 120-acre area bounded by E Street to the north, Del Mar Avenue to the east, H Street to the south, and Garrett Avenue to the west.

According to the city, businesses along Third Avenue area will receive flyers regarding the new parking meters to give to customers. More information about the program can be found at https://ipsgroupinc.com/chulavista/.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us