Chula Vista police say 911 lines down on New Year's Eve

The Chula Vista Police Department is troubleshooting technical issues affecting 911 lines on New Year's Eve, the agency announced Sunday night.

Calls for the Chula Vista Fire Department are also affected since they go through the same dispatch center, CVPD confirmed to NBC 7.

If there's an emergency and calling 911 isn't working, the agency is asking the public to text "911" or call the non-emergency number at 619-691-5151.

🚨911 LINES🚨We’re experiencing technical issues w/ some of our 911 phone lines. Troubleshooting in progress. If you have an emergency and can’t get thru on 911, please TEXT “911” or call our non-emergency # at (619)691-5151, modified for emergencies - streamlined to dispatchers. — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) January 1, 2024

"We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible," CVPD wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Please share this with family-friends-neighbors in Chula Vista."

Updates can be found on CVPD's X account here.

This story will be updated with the latest information.