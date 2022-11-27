Christmas Trees in San Diego Expected to be More Expensive This Year

With the Thanksgiving holiday officially behind us, it’s now time to prepare for one of the biggest holidays of the year: Christmas. For those who celebrate, that often means getting your tree.

For many, it’s a holiday tradition. Whether you’re looking for a big tall tree or something a little shorter, Family Christmas Tree Farm in El Cajon has your Christmas tree needs covered.

The cost, however, will vary based on the size and the variety. This year's prices have gone up.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“[It’s] just because of the freight, shipping it, the diesel cost, as well as the growers. They expenses going into these trees went up dramatically," said Tyler Stokes, owner of Family Christmas Tree Farm.

According to a survey by The Real Christmas Tree Board, prices are up anywhere from 5% to 15% this year.

The Family Christmas Tree Farm, however, still has ways you can save.

“Our trees that we grow ourselves, being able to reduce our water usage by 30% and that being our biggest expense growing them, we were able to keep our costs the same as last year,” said Stokes.

The farm has been growing Christmas trees for the past 50 years.

“We can only grow Pine and Cypress trees, those are the main varieties,” said Stokes. “[And,] we are transitioning to an Aleppo Pine because of its drought tolerant capabilities and Arizona Cypress.”

You can cut down your very own tree at $10 per foot.

“It’s a different tree than like a Noble Fir, which is more branched out, but the experience is like no other and you get the freshest tree possible,” said Stokes.

Regardless of prices, families don’t appear to be holding back on their family traditions. The farm was full of people carrying on and celebrating the holiday as usual.