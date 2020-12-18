Christmas Card Lane Busy Despite Pandemic, But Slower Than Other Years

A lot of our traditions are on pause during the holidays, as we get through a spike in coronavirus cases. In Rancho Penasquitos, Christmas Card Lane was lit up and ready for visitors.

Crowds were noticeably a little lighter than usual, as people socially distance or just stay in their cars as they drive by to check out the Christmas lights.

NBC7 spoke to families about how they're staying safe.

Checking out the lights from your car seems like a great option during times like these.

“This is our 2nd year coming so we’re hoping to make it a tradition and we didn’t want to let Covid-19 stand in our way I guess. And it seems safe, people are distanced and we’re wearing our masks,” said the Russell family.

With Covid-19 canceling so many holiday events, the Christmas lights seemed safe enough.

“Just because it’s a way to get out and appreciate the holiday. You know there’s a lot of stuff we can’t do right now,” said mom Tiffany Kyle.

Same slow crawl of cars, maybe fewer people and vendors.

“Yeah I think most people are going to drive around a lot more than usual. And people in general are gonna try to stay in their little groups compared to like meeting up with friends like people usually do,” said teen Collin Chaconas.

But there was definitely the same cheer.

“It’s another way to let the girls see the Christmas spirit, since we cannot do much at this time,” said mother Andrea Hernandez.

Either cooped up at home for school or work, the chill in the air and Christmas decorations were much needed.

“The only person that I’ve been really around is Francesca. We go on morning walks together, we play together,” said Aliyah Parker talking about her friend, standing next to her.

Just to get your mind off of the day to day for a little bit.

“It’s been a challenging year. Really challenging,” said mom Sharon Chaconas.

Many hoping next year no one will have to wear an extra layer covering their faces, unless they’re cold.