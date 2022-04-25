CHP Witnesses Freeway Shooting While Investigating Deadly Crash on I-805

California Highway Patrol officers witnessed a shooting Monday while investigating a deadly crash on the northbound Interstate 805 connector to state Route 94.

The shooting occurred while CHP investigators were at the scene of a crash that happened shortly after midnight where a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Tacoma died in a solo-vehicle collision with a guardrail and concrete barrier.

After the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators closed the roadway for several hours and were there to witness gunshots coming from a white pickup truck on Market Street over I-805.

"It is unknown if the gunfire was directed at officers," said CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro. "San Diego Police officers responded and checked the area for the suspects."

No one was injured from the gunfire, and the truck fled the scene heading east on Market Street. A handgun casing was found at the scene.

Castro said the cause of the collision and the shooting were still under investigation.