CHP patrol cars crash into SoCal home after pursuit of speeding motorcycle

A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a speeding motorcycle led to a collision involving two patrol cars, a private vehicle and a fire hydrant in La Puente before the driver was arrested.

The pursuit started at 4:40 p.m. on the 10 Freeway at Grand Avenue in West Covina, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt told City News Service.

The motorcyclist allegedly led officers off the freeway at Sunset Avenue, which turned into Garvey Avenue, Brandt said.

At 4:52 p.m., two patrol cars apparently collided at Hacienda Boulevard and Ector Street in La Puente, he said.

News video showed the two patrol cars side-by-side into a fence and a blue car that hit a fire hydrant, causing water to gush, with paramedics preparing to take the civilian driver to a hospital.

The man suspected of driving the speeding motorcycle was arrested a short time later on Nantes Avenue in La Puente, Brandt said.

It did not appear any CHP officers were injured, he said.