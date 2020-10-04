CHP Officers Open Fire in South Bay Following Pursuit From Orange County

California Highway Patrol officers opened fire Sunday on a suspect who led law enforcement on a chase from Orange to San Diego counties.

The incident began just before midnight when Santa Ana police attempted a traffic stop, and ended in Chula Vista.

Video of the scene showed what appears to depict at least 10 gunshots, in a standoff with the California Highway Patrol, where a police dog is shown being deployed as part of the investigation.

“It was a multi- area pursuit," said CHP Officer Salvador Castro. "It began in Orange County, terminated here on the 805 southbound north of Orange Ave., where an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

According to Castro, no officers were injured in the confrontation. It is unclear if the suspect was hit by gunfire.