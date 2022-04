A CHP officer was shot Wednesday evening on Interstate 8 near Mission Valley, according to police.

The shooting was reported at around 6:20 p.m. on Interstate 8 near the I-805 interchange.

All lanes of I-8 are closed at Mission Center Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.