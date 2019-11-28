1 Dead as Vehicle Collides With Ambulance Assisting Car Crash on I-15

After a vehicle crashed on Interstate 15 in the Pala Mesa area on Thanksgiving morning, the incident took a deadly turn as a second car crashed into paramedics assisting the first vehicle.

At 10:10 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle crashed on southbound I-15. No other vehicles were involved at this time, according to North County Fire Protection Captain John Choi.

Paramedics responded to the crash, assisting the driver and two other passengers.

At 10:33 a.m., a second car collided into the ambulance that was responding to the initial crash victims, Choi said.

The driver of the second car had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Choi said.

Choi confirmed the only other passenger in the second car was killed.

In addition to the riders in the two vehicles, two paramedics and a CHP officer were also injured in the crash.

The extent of the injuries for these remaining victims is unclear at this time.

Choi cautioned drivers to slow down when there is an incident in the roadway and to move over for emergency vehicles.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.