CHP in Standoff With Driver on I-15 in Rainbow

The CHP and multiple San Diego agencies are involved in a standoff with a driver on southbound Interstate 15 in Rainbow. Northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway are closed in the area, according to the CHP.

San Diego police and San Diego deputies are assisting the CHP in the response.

The subject led San Bernardino sheriff's deputies on a chase from Barstow south toward San Diego, according to SDPD Sgt. Ariel Savage.

San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Chris Lawrence said the subject is believed to be armed and making threats to himself. There are some SWAT resources on scene, but it's not a full SWAT response, Lawrence said.

San Bernardino County deputies made first contact with the driver at around 4:30 p.m. when they responded to reports of someone using drugs in a car in Barstow. When deputies arrived, the man drove off, an SBCSD spokesperson said. CHP officers took over the pursuit along I-15 in Rancho Cucamonga.

NBC 7's traffic map showed major backups in both directions of I-15. Follow traffic updates here.

No other information was available. Check back for updates on this developing story.