The suspect accused of a deadly crash while fleeing Border Patrol agents pleaded not guilty. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charge in BP Chase

A man was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday after three people were killed and more injured in a pursuit with Border Patrol agents that ended in a crash last month.

Luis Alberto Virgen, 21, was said to be driving a truck carrying nearly a dozen people when it crashed, in what BP believed to be a human smuggling attempt near Crestwood Road in Boulevard.

Virgen was also charged with three counts of implied malice, gross vehicular manslaughter, and several counts of reckless driving, according to authorities.

He pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Virgen could face 45 years to life in prison.

Virgen is a U.S. citizen who has been living in Mexico, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When agents attempted to pull the truck over, Virgen allegedly refused to stop and continued eastbound on Interstate 8, before turning around in the opposite direction and leading BP on a chase, according to authorities.

At times, the truck reached speeds above 100 miles per hour.

BP agents deployed a spike trap that caused the driver to lose control, roll up an embankment, and eject multiple passengers, officials said.

Three people died.

Of those who survived the crash, three suffered major injuries and five had minor injuries, including Virgen, according to CHP.

Virgen was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on Nov. 30.

His bail was set at $3 million.

Virgen's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2.