CHP Begins Thanksgiving `Maximum Enforcement' Campaign on San Diego Freeways

Over the holiday, all available CHP officers will be on duty, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seatbelt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving while intoxicated.

California Highway Patrol officers Thursday continued increased operations throughout San Diego County and statewide to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of the agency's annual Thanksgiving weekend enforcement campaign.

The "maximum enforcement period" began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

Over the period, all available CHP officers will be on duty, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seatbelt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving while intoxicated.

"Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. "When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions."

Thanksgiving weekend is considered one of the busiest travel times of the year, warranting the heightened enforcement, according to the CHP.

During the comparable period last year, the CHP arrested 868 motorists statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and 33 people died on roadways throughout California, 14 of whom were not wearing seatbelts.

