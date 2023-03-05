Chollas View Crash Kills 1 Person, Hospitalizes 3

A two-vehicle crash killed one person and sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Chollas View, closing Market Street between 45th Street and 47th Street for several hours, according to San Diego police.

Due to a serious injury collision, Market Street will be closed between 45th St and 47th St.



This closure is expected to last several hours. Motorist are encouraged to use alternate routes. https://t.co/50Booq72w6 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 5, 2023

Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes and be cautious when driving in the area.

"I was inside my house and heard a loud bang, like tires screeching across the pavement," said Michael Comfort, who was near the crash when it occurred.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Comfort added that he saw firefighters using the jaws of life tool to extricate the person who died from one of the cars.

"I saw them ripping the hood off the car, I saw them on the vehicle that's in the middle of the street. There was an individual that was trapped in the vehicle and they were actually performing CPR on the person as they were trying to get them out of the car," Comfort said.