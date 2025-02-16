Thousands attend Chinese New Year weekend celebration in Balboa Park

The Chinese New Year Fair dates back to 1935 when the House of China was founded as one of Balboa Park's international cottages. This year's event opened with a traditional dragon dance, Saturday morning, on the main stage surrounded by food booths and cultural activities.

Donle Salik brought her two-year old daughter, Demi, so that she knows where her family came from. “My mom and I moved here from Vietnam when I was just her age. We came all that way on our own, and I want to make sure she remembers all the memories that we enjoyed," said Salik.

NBC 7 Dancers perform with a traditional dragon puppet spreading good fortune through the Chinese New Year fair in Balboa Park on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

The annual celebration comes less than a month into the second Trump administration, with the U.S. facing a potential trade war with China. A 10% tariff on Chinese imports is in place, and China has retaliated with its own 15% tariff on crude oil, natural gas and farm equipment entering the U.S.

What's been described as a 'tit for tat' competition continues along with anxiety, frustration and political fallout between the two super power nations. That's concerning for parents who want to protect their children while encouraging them to have a true understanding of what's happening.

Crystal and Carl Grobner are the parents of two young daughters who they've enrolled in the Chinese immersion Riverview International Academy in Lakeside. The couple believes knowledge is power.

"We teach them to think globally not just about themselves and their immediate community, but to think outside of that. Even outside of our nation [so they can] build relationships," said Crystal Grobner.

“The world’s a crazy place and not everyone is going to agree. What we have to do is keep our goals in sight and make sure what we want is what we do peacefully and in a great way," said her husband, Carl.

It’s officially the year of the snake. The dragon is a symbol of power and good fortune in the new year.

"I hope everybody will be healthy. [I also hope for] no disasters and no more fires, this year,” said Jilian Zhang, a Chinese immigrant who is visiting from Los Angeles for the weekend.

The celebration continues Sunday in Balboa Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.