Chilean National Burglary Ring Targeting Upscale Neighborhood Back on the Prowl: San Diego Police

After what appears to be a six-month hiatus, the burglars targeting some of the wealthiest communities of San Diego County are back on the prowl.

The San Diego Police Department's Northwestern Division is currently investigating 21 burglaries reported since December.

Back in January of last year NBC 7 told you about a ring of Chilean nationals entering the U.S. on 90-day visas and using their opportunity to steal from several North County homes.

Stealing from over 80 homes in the La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe area, these burglars are highly organized and not scared of a security camera, reports NBC 7's Dana Griffin.

Those burglaries were linked to dozens more throughout California. They brazenly appeared on security cameras and even waved at one while stealing from homes in affluent communities in Poway, Del Mar and La Jolla.

Unlike copycat crews striking around town, according to SDPD Officer Briggs, the burglars believed to be from South America have avoided security cameras this time. They use the canyons for cover and enter homes through the back doors.

"They are upping their game," Briggs said. "They are getting smarter. They are acting differently in what they are doing, which is giving them an advantage as we are trying to adapt to what they are doing."

These crews are focused on Carmel Valley, Pacific Highlands Ranch, Torrey Highlands and Black Mountain Ranch.

Like the burglars before them, police say they are taking jewels, precious stones, coin collections and cash — only the most valuable, hardest to trace and easiest to turn. They are in and out in less than 15 minutes.

"They don’t want any contact with anyone. They want to be there when no one is home," Briggs said.

SDPD Northwestern Division detectives haven’t released the total losses, but last year when these burglars were seen on camera, the take was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police are encouraging residents to be vigilant. They say to make sure to arm your alarm, and use cameras to monitor your home through your phone. They're also reminding San Diegans that the law enforcement volunteer program does vacation checks at no cost. Also, one of your best defenses, Briggs says, is to ask your neighbors to keep an eye on your home when you’re gone.