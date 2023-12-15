la jolla

Children's Pool in La Jolla closed for pupping season

Violators face misdemeanor charges that carry fines of up to $1,000.

By Andrew Madarang

Be-Beautiful-Fashion-Show
Getty Images/David McNew

The annual closure of the Children's Pool for harbor seal pupping season started Friday. The beach area will remain closed through May 15, 2024.

The walkway atop the seawall is also closed, but that's been the case since January when high surf beat on the seawall's railings.

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

The Children's Pool was opened in 1932 after Ellen Browning Scripps paid for a seawall to be built so that inexperienced swimmers could enjoy the beach. Seals started to use the relatively calm shore to rear their pups in the 1990s.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The city started closing the beach in 2014 after environmentalists complained that people were disturbing the marine mammals. The California Coastal Commission issued a permit allowing the beach to close to protect the seals.

Pupping Season Underway in La Jolla
NBC 7 San Diego
Children's Pool in La Jolla now closed to the public for Pupping Season

A group advocating for beach access called Friends of the Children's Pool sued the city arguing that the closure violated the California Coastal Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Local

San Diego FC Dec 13

San Diego FC signs its first player, San Diego native Duran Ferree

University City 28 mins ago

WATCH: San Diego FD battling house fire in University City

A lower court sided with the group but the issue was resolved in the city's favor in 2018 when an appeals court reversed the decision, allowing the city to close the beach for 5 1/2 months each year.

This article tagged under:

la jolla
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us