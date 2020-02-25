Child Struck by Two Vehicles in Vista, Airlifted to Hospital: SDSO

A juvenile pedestrian was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital after reportedly being hit by two cars in Vista Tuesday afternoon. Only one of the drivers involved stopped at the scene, deputies said.

The child was hit on Mar Vista Drive, east of Buena Vista Drive, at around 4:45 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

SDSO Lt. Greenwald reported the child, possibly a 12-year-old, was hit by two vehicles and both fled the scene. Greenwald later confirmed that only one of the cars fled the scene.

The victim's injuries are unknown at this time, but the North County Fire Protection District confirmed the child was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital. The air ambulance landed at the children's hospital just after 5:30 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.