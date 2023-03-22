Boy, 6, in SUV Dies After Morning Rush Hour T-Bone Crash in Kensington

A 6-year-old boy died early on Wednesday after a two-car wreck in the Kensington neighborhood of San Diego

Just before 8 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department responded to the intersection of Adams Avenue and Biona Drive after receiving a call about a crash involving two vehicles. First responders found a white Jeep SUV on its side, resting on a fire hydrant with the child trapped inside where the hydrant was located inside the vehicle in a booster seat, the SDFD said.

The aftermath of the crash. Photo by OnSceneTV

Around 10:30 a.m., San Diego Police sergeant Joe Underwood told NBC 7 that the crash occurred when traffic was backed up westbound on Adams Avenue, and the Jeep, which was heading south on Biona, tried to go around the traffic and was T-boned by a black Hyundai Sonata, which was headed east on Adams and was driven by a 20-year-old woman.

After the crash, the Hyundai had come to rest in contact with the Jeep, its front end heavily damaged, a Star Wars backpack lying in the street.

The child was freed in fewer than 30 minutes and taken to Children's Hospital with unknown injuries, according to the department, where he died of his injuries.

Neither the 45-year-old man driving the Jeep nor a second child, an 8-year-old girl, was seriously injured. The woman driving the Hyundai suffered some sort of back injury. It's not clear whether she was hospitalized.

Investigators do not believe drug or alcohol impairment was a factor in the incident.