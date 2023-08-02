Logan Heights

Child hit by car in San Diego's Logan Heights neighborhood

By Danielle Smith

A 10-year-old was hit by a car Wednesday in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call at around 2 p.m. about a child that had been hit by a car in the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and 29th Street. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

The intersection was being shut down for an investigation.

The child was conscious and breathing but is bleeding from the head, police said. The 10-year-old is being taken to the hospital to be evaluated for serious injuries.

