Child dies after getting hit by truck in Oceanside

A 16-month-old child was killed after getting hit by a truck Tuesday in Oceanside, police said.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of San Tomas Drive for a reported traffic collision, according to Oceanside Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Atenza.

The toddler was struck by a Ford F-150 truck, possibly after wandering out into the street, Atenza said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene despite first responders' efforts.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Investigators believe the child lives close to where the collision occurred, according to Atenza.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.