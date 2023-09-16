El Cajon

Child and teen thrown from car in crash on SR-94 in El Cajon

The children suffered major injuries, but authorities described them as non-life-threatening

By City News Service

Two children were thrown out of a car that flipped over Saturday during an accident on westbound state Route 94 at College Avenue, authorities said.

The children suffered major injuries, but authorities described them as non-life-threatening.

More San Diego County news:

El Cajon 3 hours ago

1 person shot in El Cajon, suspect outstanding

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Escondido police arrest sexual assault suspect who lured victims to his apartment via Grindr

The accident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry that also contained her 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son. The CHP said that for reasons still under investigation, she swerved into another lane and crashed into a Dodge Challenger.

The Camry flipped over, tossing the children from the car. The children were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, officers said.

Both vehicles landed on the College Avenue on-ramp after the accident. The 43-year-old woman driving the Challenger was also taken to a hospital, as was the mother driving the Camry. Their medical conditions were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

El Cajoncar crash
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us