Child and teen thrown from car in crash on SR-94 in El Cajon

Two children were thrown out of a car that flipped over Saturday during an accident on westbound state Route 94 at College Avenue, authorities said.

The children suffered major injuries, but authorities described them as non-life-threatening.

The accident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry that also contained her 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son. The CHP said that for reasons still under investigation, she swerved into another lane and crashed into a Dodge Challenger.

The Camry flipped over, tossing the children from the car. The children were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, officers said.

Both vehicles landed on the College Avenue on-ramp after the accident. The 43-year-old woman driving the Challenger was also taken to a hospital, as was the mother driving the Camry. Their medical conditions were not immediately available.