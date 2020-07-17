Chief of Naval Operations to Visit San Diego to Talk About Fire on USS Bonhomme Richard

The Chief of Naval Operations will visit San Diego to talk about the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard – a fire that took four days to battle and the Navy said is one of the worst to rip through a U.S. warship outside of combat in recent years.

Adm. Mike Gilday is set to speak at a news briefing at 12:30 p.m. NBC 7 San Diego will carry a live stream of the event in this article.

On Thursday, Rear Adm. Philip E. Sobeck called the last 24 hours of the firefight aboard the amphibious assault ship “amazing," with the fire reaching up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the vessel.

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez shares the latest details on the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, burning for the fifth straight day.

The ship also shifted and tilted toward the pier late Wednesday under the weight of the water that had been dumped on it, forcing a brief evacuation of sailors.

On Thursday, it listed in the opposite direction, but Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said the ship was stable and “survivable," though it will take time to assess the damage.

“The ship can be repaired, whether or not it will be repaired, that will be determined," he said.

It could cost an estimated $4 billion to replace the ship if it is deemed un-salvageable.

The Navy announced the fire was completely knocked out Thursday afternoon.

While the flames were out, the heat remained, so sailors were undertaking the “painstaking" process of inspecting every space to ensure there were no smoldering spots that could flare up on the 840-foot (255-meter) ship, Sobeck said. They also intended to carefully remove 1,500 bucket-loads of water dumped from helicopters to ensure the change in weight does not throw off the ship's balance.

The Bonhomme Richard was nearing the end of a two-year upgrade estimated to cost $250 million when the fire broke out Sunday. About 160 sailors had moved on board, and all were safely evacuated.

About 160 sailors were aboard the ship at the time of the fire and the entire crew was able to disembark; each sailor was later accounted for

The Navy investigation will examine various possibilities of what might have sparked the blaze in the ship's lower storage area, where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were stored. It also will look at what caused two explosions on board after the blaze was reported.

Officials have said no foul play was s suspected and the blasts could have been from pressure building up inside the ship.

The fire traveled upward to the well deck — a wide hangar-type area — and took off from there. The difficulty fighting the flames was compounded because there was scaffolding, along with other equipment and debris in the way of firefighters. In addition, one of the ship’s fire suppression systems was deactivated because of the maintenance project.

More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation since Sunday.

The Navy has a history of bringing back to life warships that have been badly damaged by enemy attacks, but it is rare that vessels that have burned extensively from non-combat-related fires can be rebuilt so they are battle ready, according to experts.

The amphibious assault ships are among the few in the U.S. fleet that can act as a mini aircraft carrier.

Even if the Bonhomme Richard is ultimately repaired, it will likely be out of operation for years.

“There’s no doubt there will be an impact,” Sobeck said, adding that “we can fill those gaps.”

This week the Navy commissioned its newest amphibious assault ship — the USS Tripoli — in an low-key administrative ceremony in Mississippi after the public ceremony was cancelled to avoid gatherings that could spread the coronavirus.

It’s slated to head to San Diego later this summer.

NBC 7 contributed to this report.

Photos: Thick Smoke Billows From Unforgiving Navy Ship Fire